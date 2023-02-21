90 Vice-chancellors attend 'West Zone VCs-meet’

Aurangabad: Nearly 90 vice-chancellors of the different universities of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa participated in offline and online modes in the ‘West Zone Vice Chancellors Meet’ of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) being hosted jointly by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and AIU.

The theme of the meeting is on ‘Evaluation Reform for Transformative Higher Education’. There are three technical sessions. The first session was held on ‘Continuous Assessment and Evaluation’ while the second was on ‘Using Technology for Assessment and Evaluation. There will one session on ‘Innovative Assessment Method and Capacity Building of Faculty’ on February 22. A total of 48 Vice-chancellors were present physically today while 42 attended it online.

Vice-president of AIU Dr G D Sharma chaired a session while Dr Ajit Singh, Dr M S Shyamsundar and Dr Manjulnath Rao participated in it. AIU president Suranjan Das, its secretary Dr Pankaj Mittal, VC Dr Pramod Yeole, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Chetna Sonkamble and others were present.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, secretary Vikaschandra Rastogi and VC Dr Karbhar Kale will grace the valedictory event.