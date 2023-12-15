Parent sports competitions in 2130 ZP schools

ZP CEO's concept: Competition inaugurated at Gadiwat school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to create coordination between schools, parents and administration, Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Vikas Meena organized school level sports competitions for parents. The three-day competition was inaugurated at Gadiwat ZP school.

The parents sports competition is being held in 2130 schools of ZP in the district. Parents of students of these schools are participating in these sports competitions. It includes kabaddi, kho-kho, cricket, volleyball, running, long jump, shot put, tug of war, musical chair and lemon-spoon. Speaking on the occasion, Meena said that such competitions will encourage parents, schools and society to come together and discuss the difficulties and problems faced at the school and village and solve them together. Primary education officer Jayashree Chavan, education officer Venkat Komatwar, Shriram Kedar, Sarpanch Dnyaneshwar Bhalke and others were present.