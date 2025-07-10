Parenting styles: A guide to raising confident and balanced children

Dr Ketaki Ravangave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Every parent wonders if they are raising their child the ‘right’ way. While there is no GPS for parenting, understanding different parenting styles can serve as a helpful guide. These styles influence a child's emotional health, behaviour, and future success. Psychologists generally describe four main parenting styles:

1. Authoritative parenting:

High expectations High support

This is considered the healthiest and most balanced style. Authoritative parents set clear boundaries, provide guidance, and encourage independence. They respect the child’s opinions while maintaining discipline. Warmth and support are combined with firm expectations.

Child outcome: These children grow up confident, emotionally strong, socially skilled, and responsible. They perform well in school and have better coping skills.

2. Authoritarian parenting:

High expectations Low support

These parents are strict, expect obedience, and often use punishment over explanation. Emotional connection and open dialogue are limited. The focus is mostly on discipline and performance.

Child outcome: Such children may follow rules but often suffer from low self-esteem, anxiety, and social withdrawal. They may struggle with self-expression and decision-making.

3. Permissive parenting:

Low expectations High support

Permissive parents are warm and loving but rarely set rules or say ‘no.’ They want to avoid conflict and often allow children to make decisions beyond their maturity.

Child outcome: These children may struggle with self-control, respect for rules, and discipline. They often face challenges in school and social environments.

4. Neglectful (uninvolved) parenting:

Low expectations Low support

These parents are emotionally detached or unavailable due to personal stress, disinterest, or lack of awareness. They provide little guidance or nurturing.

Child outcome: Children may feel insecure, unwanted, and neglected. They often have poor academic performance, social difficulties, and low emotional resilience.

Conclusion:

Among all styles, authoritative parenting proves to be the most effective. A balance of love, support, and structure helps children grow into well-adjusted individuals. Being mindful of your parenting style can shape a brighter future for your child - and a more peaceful home for you.

(The writer is Consultant Developmental Paediatrician

Child and adolescent counsellor, Pune).