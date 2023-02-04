Parents agitate in school against fee hike

Aurangabad: Parents staged an agitation in ‘Fransalian School of Excellence’ near Seven Hills flyover on Saturday for three and half hours against the tuition fee hike.

It may be noted that the parents association meeting was held in the school between 8 am and 10 am today. Members of the association standard-wise attended the meeting. The parents were given a fee hike chart for the academic year 2023-24. After the meeting, all parents gathered on the school ground. They were angry over against fee hike between 25 and 35 per cent and started raising slogans. The school locked the doors of the school from inside and called the police.

Police inspector of Jawaharnagar Police Station Venkatesh Kendre and his team reached the spot.

Parents said that the school management committee is not valid as per the norms of the Central Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. They alleged that the school formed the school management committee which has members its favour. The parents opposed the fee for a heavy hike in it.

They staged sit-in agitation when they saw that the school management is not ready to reduce it.

Deputy headmistress Sister Mariya and Sister Kanta met the parents and clarified that there was a printing mistake in the fees chart given to the parents. Sisters Mariya and Kanta assured the parents in writing about issuing a revised fee chart. On this, parents withdrew the agitation.

The parents insisted on clearing the stand with the school principal. But, the principal did not turn up before the parents. The school management informed parents the principal had gone to attend a meeting. The parents alleged that they were not given proper treatment in the school.