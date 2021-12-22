Parents angry stopping students at school’s entrance

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Parents were angry after children were stopped the entrance of The Jain International School, Shahnoorwadi, by its management over non-payment of fees.

The school has given a red card to those students whose three months fee is pending while a yellow card for assurance given to pay the fee and a green card issued for paying full fees. When the students were stopped at the school gate, parents rushed towards it.

Angry over this parents called police. Parents made complaints with the Education Department time and again for flouting norms. The probe committee gave a report about schools irregularity.

Parents made written complaints with the education officer, deputy director of education and district collector.

Parents-Mahesh Jogdand S S Choudhary, P D Mangrulkar, Vishal Panjavi, Vinod Gangwal, Vishal Rathi, Vishal Thole, Sudesh Chudiwal, Yogesh Bangale, Gitesh Bainade, Amit K and others demanded action against the school. Vice-principal of the school Shikha Shrivastav said that students enquired about the fee and were allowed to sit in the classroom.

“They were not stopped. Parents should pay a fee as the school administration needs to pay teachers salary, electricity bill, different taxes and school bus expenses.

Parents should these things into consideration. Parents will not be sent any message about fee henceforth,” she added.

Udaykumar Sonone from Parent Action Committee said that the school had done disrespect to orders of Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court.

“Parents should file a contempt petition against the school in the court. The Education Department should take action against the school as per the provisions under the Right to Education Act. The discrimination among students is condemnable and we will make a complaint with the Central Board of Secondary Education, State and National Child Rights Commissions,” he added.