‘Parivartanvadi Jalsa’ held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokkavi Wamandada Kardak Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organised ‘Parivartanvadi Jalsa’ at Marathi Department Hall, on Monday, to celebrate the birth anniversary of poet Wamandada Kardak.

Songs of Wamandada Kardak and Shaheer Pratapsingh Bodade like Donach Raje Ithe Gajale, Kokan Punya Bhumivar....Ek Tya Raigadvar, Ek Chavdar Talyavar’ and mesmerised the audience. Study Centre director Dr Dasu Vaidya presided over it. Dr Sudhakar Shendge, Dr Kailas Ambhure and others were present.

The team comprising Charan Jadhav, Narayan Pawar, Sachin Bhuigad, Rohidas Somvanshi, Aditya Ingle, Maruti Munde and Akshay Jadhav, presented the revolutionary songs in the Jalsa event. Ganesh Ghule conducted the proceedings of the programme while Vilas Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.