Parking menace: CSMC procures five towing machines by spending Rs 1.05 crore

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Four-wheelers are often parked along the city’s main roads, leading to traffic congestion in several areas. In the past few days, the municipal corporation has started towing such vehicles and collecting a fine of ₹2,000 from vehicle owners. To further expand this action, the administration has purchased five new towing vehicles at a cost of ₹1.05 crore. In addition, an advanced pothole-repair machine worth ₹1.60 crore has also been procured to fill potholes on major roads. The services of these vehicles were dedicated to the public by administrator G Sreekanth inaugurated on Tuesday.

With the help of the Smart City Mission administration, the municipal corporation is also finalising a parking policy. In the new year, designated parking spaces will be created across various locations. Vehicles parked outside these designated spots will be towed by the corporation. For this purpose, additional towing vehicles were required. The mechanical section issued tenders and purchased five towing vehicles at ₹21 lakh each, totalling ₹1.05 crore, said the CSMC executive engineer Amol Kulkarni. The inauguration of these vehicles took place in front of the Smart City Office in the presence of administrator G Sreekanth, additional commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimple, executive engineers Amol Kulkarni and Balasaheb Shirsat, and many others of the mechanical section.

Pothole-filling machine

To repair potholes in the city, the CSMC previously had to issue small tenders frequently. To streamline the process, a pothole-repair machine has now been purchased. The specialty of this machine is that it can mix cold asphalt with gravel and fill potholes of any size. After observing successful demonstrations of this machine in Ahmedabad and Surat, the municipal corporation decided to procure it. Company officials will provide training to municipal staff, after which the machine will be put to regular use.