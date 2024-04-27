Part 3 of LTCC Education expo

Students of all the three branches, namely Arts, Commerce and Science, can pursue this postgraduate course. Eligibility test is required for admission. After passing the foundation course, one gets admission to the executive program. Company Secretary has gained great importance in the last few years. ICSI has a branch at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Join Botics Technology Pvt. Ltd

With the help of 'Techno Timers Lab Programme' every student can enroll in quality courses like Robotics, AI, Coding, Drones, 3D Printing, VR, NEP etc. While studying from class 1st to 12th, he can acquire skills in coding and AI with the help of modular content, hands for learning, assignments, teaching resources.

Welldone Commerce Classes

In the age of competition, the trend of toppers scoring more than 90 marks in class 10 is also increasing towards commerce stream. Most government job opportunities are more in commerce. Commerce students are being imparted education in 'Welldone Commerce Classes' according to quality and new educational policy.

New Beginning International School

Information about 'New Beginning International School' in Savangi Shivar area is being given in the educational exhibition. Education is imparted here from Nursery to Class IX based on CBSE Board syllabus. Admission process is going on for all classes. School bus facility has also been provided.

Summer Camp

A personality development camp has been organized in association with All Maharashtra State Taekwondo Association and Fort International Academy, Panhala (Kolhapur). A camp is being held at the base of Panhalgad Fort between May 4 and 15.

Chate School

The motto of 'Chate Group of Education' is 'Relationship of faith, goal of success, 37 years of pride' is attracting parents and students in the exhibition. Information about modern education, preservation of traditions, preservation of culture, quality results, these are the specialties. Education from nursery to class 10th is imparted here, also the medical-engineering preparation of Chate Foundation is conducted from class 5 onwards.

Institute of Creative Jets Foundation

Education in fashion design, interior design and event management is imparted by Institute of Creative Jets Foundation. One year, 2 years and 3 years courses in fashion design, advertising media and event management course in event management, 1 year, 2 years and 3 year courses in interior design, fashion design and 6 months short term course in interior design course information is being provided in the educational exhibition.