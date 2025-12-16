Part of dangerous building collapses in Nutan Colony

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A portion of a dilapidated building in Nutan Colony collapsed on Tuesday evening. No one was injured in the incident. Around 20 students were residing in the building, and five shops were operating there. The municipal corporation immediately evacuated the building and sealed it.

The ward office conducts surveys of dilapidated buildings posing danger in the city and issues notices, usually before the monsoon season. The building located in Pensionpura-Nutan Colony, is a two-storey structure more than 100 years old. Situated on the Kranti Chowk–Sillekhana Road, the building was declared dangerous, yet students continued to reside there and shops remained operational. The municipal corporation’s zone office had earlier issued a notice to the building owner, Asha Sudhakar Jadhav.

However, the building remained in a hazardous condition. On Tuesday evening, a portion of the structure collapsed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Upon receiving information about the collapse, Zone-II assistant commissioner, along with building inspector Syed Jamshed and other staff, rushed to the spot. The dangerous building was immediately evacuated and sealed. Barricades have been erected around the building, and further action will be taken as per the instructions of the municipal corporation administrator.