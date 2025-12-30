PART1 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar emerges as Maharashtra’s Industrial powerhouse in 2025

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City is witnessing a transformative year, emerging as a key industrial and economic center in Maharashtra. With significant investments, major projects underway, and a growing role in advanced industries like EVs and electronics, the city is steadily shaping its future as a powerhouse of growth and employment.

---------------------------

City witnesses Guinness World Record

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar played a key role as MSEDCL set a Guinness World Record by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps across Maharashtra in a single month. With 3,000 pumps installed locally, the achievement will be celebrated at Auric Industrial Area, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

---------------------------

EV hub to take shape

With major industries like Toyota, JSW, and Ather setting up in the city, it is set to emerge as a true EV hub. Along with these industries, investment by ancillary supply companies will create significant employment opportunities in the city.

---------------------------

Future projects

Embraco and Ather are expected to start operations in late 2026. Jalna Dryport will commence in March 2026, while 12 additional dryports are planned across Maharashtra. Construction of the new District Industrial Centre building is scheduled to begin in July 2026, boosting industrial growth.

---------------------------

New MIDC Introduced

MIDC Area (hectares)

Satana 138.81

Arapur 762.03

Jaipur 181.92

Sillod 300 (proposed)

---------------------------

Revenue resilience noted

Commerce dashboard data shows the city ranked 33rd among metro regions and 21st nationally. Revenues dipped in FY 2023–24 but rebounded to Rs 26,809 crore in FY 2024–25, signalling steady economic recovery despite fluctuations.

---------------------------

Year of milestones

10 Industrial Area (2,215 acres) announced by Uday Samant in January.

Toyota office inaugurated in Chikalthana; JSW office also opened at Chikalthana.

Late Madhur Bajaj honored with a road named after him on the Industrial Office Line near the railway station area.

Diamond Cluster established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Shendra Hospital project: 5 acres at Shendra and 6 acres at Karodi with 200 beds.

Land approved for ESI hospital in Waluj.

---------------------------