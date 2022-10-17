Participants face inconvenience in CYF

The university has the responsibility of arranging lodging and meal facilities for the participants and their teachers for the four days of the festival.

According to students, they received dinner between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am yesterday because of water-logging at the venue of the mess. They said that the administration should have made an indoor arrangement for the mess instead of an open space considering the current rain forecast.

VC Dr Yeole takes review of mess facility

Meanwhile, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole took the review of the mess facility being given to the participants of the youth festival.

The meal arrangement was made at the Basketball court while it was shifted to Badminton Hall in Sports Department due to last night’s rains. VC Dr Yeole asked the contractor and mess committee members to maintain the quality of meals and the administration is ready to provide all help.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director of the Students Development Department Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, Dr Farooque Khan and Sachin Bhusari were also present.