Passionate machine-maker

An engineer, robotics expert, entrepreneur and the mountain lover Sameer Kelkar, CEO and R and D head, Grind Master Machines Pvt Ltd is a versatile young leader. After graduating from IIT Mumbai in Mechanical Engineering, he obtained a postgraduate degree in Robotics, from University of California, Berkeley. At this point in his career, he was not sure whether he will join the company his parents set up in 1984. He got an interesting job offer in a medium-size automation and robotics company in Switzerland, and from a big company each in Japan and United States with employee size of 10,000 to 15,000. In 2007, he joined the Swiss company which he knew would give him opportunity to learn in more diverse ways. His skills in building and manufacturing machines grew during two years’ stint. His parents had left the career choice to him but he knew that the best opportunity to realise his full potential or do what he wanted to was at Grind Master. His passion to build machines came first and decision to join GM followed naturally. Looking back, it turned out to be a right choice.

Q: Please tell us about your entrepreneurial journey, changes you brought about in your company.

A: I joined Grind Master (GM) in 2010. The company had developed several key technologies by then and was nurturing global aspirations. Initially, GM was making metal finishing machines mainly for cookware, stainless steel industry and later developed super-finishing and micro-finishing machines for hydraulics and automotive companies. I started a third line of robotics finishing system, which today contributes 30 per cent to our revenue. In 2009, our 80 to 90 per cent sale was in the domestic market. Today, 50 to 60 per cent of machines are exported. GM is India’s largest machine tool exporter for six years in a row.

The company supplies micro-finishing systems to all major automotive companies in India and has 30 per cent market share in China. I am proud to say that Nissan and Mazda plants in Japan have only one non-Japanese machine and that is a GM product. My parents laid a good foundation and I strove to use my experience in US and Europe to go global.

Q: What influenced your decision to come back to Aurangabad.

A: I have grown up in Aurangabad, I love and have a deep connect with my city. I feel that if you are willing to build a life for yourself, you will find a much better lifestyle, work life balance in Aurangabad than elsewhere. This is a greenfield city if you have to start something on your own.

Q: Is robotics affecting jobs in Aurangabad industries?

A: Automotive manufacturing industries in India have turned to robotics in a big way. In Aurangabad, there would be 250 to 300 robots in operation across manufacturing industries. There are fairly competent teams in specific robotics applications like welding and handling.

It is partially true that robotics takes away the jobs but then it also creates high end jobs which need education and training. Those possessing talent to develop and maintain robotic solutions will get these jobs. Robotic finishing replaces jobs that are hazardous for humans. If castings are cleaned manually in a foundry, the worker is exposed to noise, vibrations and dust which is harmful to lungs.

Q: Your opinion on Aurangabad as an industrial destination.

A: We are fairly well connected after Samruddhi Mahamarg and National Highway 211 and have a decent base of industries. We need a cultural change, more global and focussed approach. In my view, Aurangabad should not get business because we are cheaper than Pune or Bengaluru but because we do something better than them.

Q: Your views as a second generation entrepreneur.

A: I think founder director and his hereditary successor should think about the fit between the company and what successor wants to do or is competent of doing. The decision taken by way of natural succession may not work for both. Founder director should think whether his son or daughter is really the right person to lead the company into the future. The successors should also think whether the company is the right place for them.