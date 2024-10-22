PAT-II begins smoothly in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department started conducting the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT)-II-2024 for students from third to ninth standard in the district on October 22. The objective of PAT is to evaluate the learning outcomes of students in the schools run by the State Government and private-aided schools. The is the mandatory examination for the students of these classes.

More than 1.9 lakh students are taking the examination from October 22 to 25. The students faced inconvenience at some centres due to delay in supplying it late. There are three tests for students including PAT in the academic year 2024-25. The first PAT was held in July while this is the second test. The students will take PAT-III in March 2025.

This test was started for 9thstandard students from this year. Meanwhile, 87 students from a private school could appear for the examination due to two education societies with the same name at Wadgaon Kolhati in Waluj.