Patent translation necessery while internationalizing business

Aurangabad:

Every country has a patent system. If you want to get special rights in a foreign country, you have to register in that particular country. Naturally, your patent specification and other related documents should be in the language of the target country, which is why you need patent translation services. These are very important factors in internationalization of production, said Paco Martin, director of global translation and technology, at Ship Global IP.

He was speaking in a seminar held in the first virtual exhibition organized for startups by TMIH in association with Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubator Council (MAGIC), Tata Technologies and European Business Technology Center (EBTC) under the 'Thursday Talks' series on Thursday. Speaking on the 'Patent Translation while Internationalizing Business', he said if the patent translation process is not accurate, it can jeopardize or slow down the entire patent filing process for a product. Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) are important in the development and expansion of a company. When internationalizing a business, product patents helps protect the inventor's innovation and economic profit. In all, 500 students and startups participated in the programme. Magic director Ashish Garde, CSMSS principal prof SB Kulkarni and others were present.