- CS Prasad Takalkar conducts dialogue under MAGIC LearnNXT programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In the journey of startups, protecting their innovative ideas and creations through copyright and patents plays a crucial role in accelerating business growth, said CS Prasad Takalkar, partner at KMP and associates. He conveyed this message during an interactive session organized by MAGIC LearnNXT programme on Friday.

In this session, he provided guidance on the introduction and application of intellectual property rights (IPR) such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, and other IP-related regulations and practices for production. He emphasized that understanding IPR is crucial for protecting your innovations and creations, which can make newly established entrepreneurs or existing business owners competitive.

He also shared that they have facilitated patent and trademark registrations for more than 2000 products so far. Additionally, he provided detailed information about the convenience they offer to startups in patent processes from the governmental level through MAGIC.

What are Intellectual Property Rights?

IPR are basically legal safeguards for creative ideas. They give inventors and creators exclusive control over their work for a set time, preventing others from copying it. This applies to things like inventions, artistic works, and even brand names.