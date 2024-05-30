Patients await new lift in GMCH after three-month delay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) continue to face difficulties as the installation of a new lift in the Out Patient Department (OPD) remains incomplete three months after a tragic incident.

On February 23, a patient died when the lift malfunctioned while being transferred between OPDs. This incident prompted the decision to install a new lift, but the process has been delayed, leaving critical patients and seniors to navigate the stairs.

The 'OPD' building at GMCH, which is 30 to 40 years old, lacks a ramp for transporting patients on stretchers. To address this, a ramp is currently being constructed to improve patient convenience. Despite these efforts, the installation of the new lift has not been finalized, causing significant inconvenience for patients, particularly the elderly.

Deputy engineer Tausif Daruwale from the public works department (Electrical) stated that all materials for the new lift have arrived, and work has commenced. He said that the lift would be operational within the coming month.

In the meantime, a check-up facility for senior patients has been established on the ground floor to mitigate the challenges faced by elderly patients needing to ascend the stairs. The hospital administration emphasizes that the new lift installation is a priority and will be completed as soon as possible to enhance patient care and safety.