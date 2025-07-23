Patient’s death sparks chaos at district hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension gripped the district general hospital on Wednesday night after the death of a 35-year-old patient, as angry relatives alleged medical negligence and vandalised fire safety equipment in protest.

The deceased, Prakash Dehade(Gandheli), had reportedly consumed poison and was admitted to the hospital around 9 pm on Tuesday. He was initially treated in the emergency ward and later shifted to the general ward. As his condition deteriorated around 4 pm on Wednesday, doctors moved him to the ICU. However, he died at 6 pm. His body was later sent for post-mortem. Around 8.30 pm, Dehade’s relatives gathered at the hospital and accused doctors of delaying the ICU admission, which they claimed cost him his life. In a fit of anger, some family members banged and damaged fire extinguisher cylinders inside the hospital premises, triggering panic among staff and other patients. The hospital administration immediately called the police. The situation was brought under control after officers arrived at the scene. Senior doctors, including additional district surgeon Dr. Bhushankumar Ramteke, Dr. Padmaja Saraf, Dr. Kirti Tandle, and Dr. Ashwin Patil, spoke to the family and calmed the agitated crowd.

Conflicting claims from both sides

He was talking till afternoon

“Prakash was speaking normally until the afternoon. We kept requesting an ICU transfer, but no one acted. His death is due to that delay.”

— Vishwas Magare, relative

All necessary treatment was given

“The patient was provided with appropriate care. When his condition worsened, we shifted him to the ICU and administered CPR.”

— Dr. Padmaja Saraf

Photos:

• Doctors, including Dr. Padmaja Saraf, speaking with the deceased patient's relatives.

• Damaged fire extinguisher cylinders inside the hospital premises.