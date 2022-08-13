Patriotic fervor at its peak at the LTCC inter-school contest

LTCC Inter-School Patriotic song competition

RJ International School emerge competition winner, Riverdale High school stood runner-up

Aurangabad, Aug 13 :

The Lokmat Times Campus Club Inter-School Patriotic song competition stirred up the patriotic fever ahead of the 75st Independence Day of India as groups from more than 35 schools lifted their voices in beat and tempo at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday.

A range of songs from the classic ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara’ and ‘Bande Me Tha Dum’ and freshly composed numbers like ‘Teri Mitti Me Mil Jawa’and ‘Main Lad Jana’ presented by the school children gave the judges a hard time picking the best ones.

Seeing the participants perform with utmost perfection, they could have been easily mistaken for trained professionals. The flawless synchronization, perfect voice modulations and the superb coordination of the kids on the music instruments took the performances to different levels altogether. The audience were left in awe with the unbelievable singing talent of the kids. With as many as 35 schools performing, it was a long event, but there was no drop in the energy levels with teams cheering each other until the very end. Some of the old songs were also given a contemporary twist all in tune with the celebrations of India's Independence day.

Director of the Geetanand Sangeet Vidyalaya, Ahmednagar, Rutuja Pathak, classical and Sufi singer Pavan Naik (Ahmednagar) donned the hat of judges in the event and carried out the responsibility efficiently. The elaborate arrangement of lights and sounds injected the entire competition with a dose of excitement and thrill.

Deputy commission of police Deepak Girhe, deputy commissioner of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Aparna Thethe, Kulbhushan Gaikwad, director of Gaikwad Coaching Classes and Sainath Wadje, managing director of the Enlight Foundation and co-founder Edua Learning were present as chief guest.

Results:

Competition winners: RJ International School

Runner-up: Riverdale High school

1st runner-up: Eureka Infosys School

Consolation 1: Cambridge School

Consolation 2: (Tie) PSBA English School and Gaikwad Global School

Consolation 3: (Tie): Ace Academy and Dnyanada English School

Consolation 4: Stepping Stones High School

Consolation 5: (tie) The Jain International School and Chaitanya Valley International School