Pay the doctor within 10th day of each month

Medical officers association: Statement to ZP administrator

Aurangabad, June 17:

For the last few years, doctors providing services in primary health centres (PHC) have not been paid salaries on time. This is causing financial hardship to the medical authorities. Taking this into consideration, the Government Medical Officers Association on Friday handed over a statement to the Zilla Parishad administrator Nilesh Gatne demanding to pay the doctors within the 10th day of each month.

The statement stated that the doctors of the PHC serving the rural areas have not been paid for three months. Doctors are facing financial difficulties due to non-receipt of salary on regular monthly basis. The administration took action against 20 medical officers in the district for failing to achieve the goal of covid vaccination. Medical officers are responsible for organizing vaccination camps. However, the responsibility of bringing people for vaccination lies with the Gram Panchayat office bearers, Gram Sevaks and other agencies. However, the action taken against the medical officers is unjust.

Doctors should be given housing allowance. Doctors from PHC in tehsil level should be provided with a four wheeler for visiting different villages. The travel allowance not paid for the past three years should be paid immediately. Gatne assured the delegation that a meeting would be held soon regarding the demand. Association district president Dr Sandipan Kale, Dr Nagesh Savargaonkar, Dr Raviraj Pawar, Dr Prasanna Bhale, Dr Mahesh Ladda, and others were present on the occasion.