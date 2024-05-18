Pearls Academy students CBSE 10th, 12th exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pearls Academy School students recorded exceptional performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 and 12 examinations.

In the Grade 10 examinations, the result was 100 per cent with 10 learners secured above 90% in their overall results.

In the Grade 12 examinations too, the pass percentage was 100. Three students secured 80%. Mir Wasif Ali and Zeeshan Sheikh qualified in their JEE Mains exams. Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal congratulated the learners on their remarkable success.