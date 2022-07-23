Pearls Academy students excel in CBSE grade-X result

Aurangabad, July 23:

The students of Pearls Academy (Motiwala Group of Schools) came out with flying colours in the Grade X CBSE examination for the academic year 2021-22. The school achieved 100% results. A total of six students scored more than 90% while 18 students obtained more than 80% marks. The star performers are Lamatunoor with 94% and Faara Fatema with 93.8%.

Secretary and Managing Trustee Mohammed Ashfaq Motiwala, School mentors Nazim Qureshi, Dr Suhail Khan, Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal, Development Head Muhammed Munir, and teaching and non-teaching staff members congratulated the successful students on their remarkable achievement. The names of other toppers are Mir Wasif Ali, Saniya Shaikh, Muzammil Shah, Kashfiya Khan, Noman Siddiqui and Ayesha Lina Siddiqui.