Pedestrain dies in vehicle dash

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

A pedestrian dies on the spot after an unidentified vehicle dashed him, near Hatnoor Toll Plaza, on Aurangabad-Dhule National Highway (NH 52), on Sunday night. The accident spot falls in the district. The deceased have been identified as Kaduba Sheku Sonawane (35, Shivrai in Kannad).

According to details, Kaduba had gone to attend a function relating to a marriage of his relative (Haldi programme) near Panpoi Phata on Sunday evening. After attending the function, when Kaduba was returning on foot in the night, an unidentified vehicle hit him and he died of the spot. The incident came to light today morning.

Acting upon the information, the Kannad police station's police inspector Balak Koli, PSI Pradeep Bhivsane and team reached the spot. The police conducted the panchanama. After performing post mortem in Hatnoor Primary Centre, the body has been handed over to the relatives. Further investigation is on.