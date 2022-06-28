Pedestrian killed while crossing road

Aurangabad June 28:

A 59-year-old man was killed when a tipper truck hit him in front of Hotel Mirch Masala on Jalna Road on the morning of June 27. The deceased has been identified as Dattu Raibhan Bachate (Savitrinagar, Chikalthana).

Dattu Bachate was crossing the road when a speeding tipper truck (MH-20-EL-8400) hit him. The senior citizen sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kalyan Bachate, the son of the deceased, lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco Police Station. A case was registered with the police against the truck driver.