Pedestrian man dies in accident

Aurangabad

A speeding vehicle dashed a man at Akashwani Chowk while he was crossing the road on Sunday morning. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Pralhad Kale (31, Indiranagar, Baijipura). The vehicle driver fled from the scene after the accident. He worked in a tea kiosk and lived in a rented house in Indiranagar alone as his parents died during the Corona period.

On Sunday at around 9.30, he was crossing the road in Akashwani Chowk when a vehicle dashed him. The nearby residents rushed him to GMCH. The police are searching for the vehicle by checking the CCTV footage.