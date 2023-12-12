Peripheral bypass surgery saves youth’s leg

GMCH: Blocked leg vein successfully treated for free

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth experiencing excruciating pain in his left leg due to blocked blood circulation caused by his standing job as a supervisor was successfully treated with a free peripheral bypass surgery at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The youth, from Dhakalgaon village in Jalna district, had been suffering from the pain for an extended period despite consulting multiple doctors. Upon admission to GMCH, he received initial treatment that alleviated the pain temporarily. Following comprehensive tests, a decision was made to perform the delicate peripheral bypass surgery.

Dr Ashish Bhiwapurkar led the team of surgeons consisting of Dr Sadanand Patwari, Dr Hussain Sheikh, and others, while Dr Suchita Joshi and Dr Ankita Biyani provided anesthesia support. The surgery, typically costing around Rs 3 lakhs in private hospitals, was performed entirely free of charge at GMCH.

Vessels from the same leg used

Giving more information, Dr Sadanand Patwari, said that the surgery involved bypassing the blocked blood vessel in the leg using another healthy blood vessel from the same leg, restoring blood flow and alleviating the patient's pain. This successful surgery marks a significant achievement for GMCH, as it was the first such procedure performed in the hospital in five years.