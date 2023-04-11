Person attacked with an axe over love affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 39-year-old person was attacked with an axe over a love affair in Sajapur on Monday around 11.30 pm. Sheikh Habib Sheikh Qalandar was injured in this attack and is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

According to police, Sheikh Habib had a love affair with Pradeep Thokal’s sister five years ago. When Pradeep came to know about this love affair, he threatened Habib of dire consequences. Habib then broke off the relationship. Meanwhile, Sheikh Habib had come to Sajapur to streamline the electricity supply in the village that was interrupted around 11.30 pm on Monday. After finishing work, he was chatting with his friends when suddenly, Pradeep attacked Habib with an axe. Habib started bleeding from his head and collapsed on the ground, while Pradeep ran away from the spot. His friends admitted him to the government medical college and hospital. A case has been registered against the accused in the MIDC Waluj police station and API Gautam Wavle is further investigating the case.