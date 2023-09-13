PES Bachav Morcha taken out

Chhatrapati Sambbhajinagar: The former and present students of educational institutes run by People’s Education Society (PES) took out a morcha from Milind Chowk to the divisional commissioner on Wednesday afternoon to save PES.

There is a dispute in PES as different factions claim the authority.

So, a morcha was taken out today to save the PES. It had participants like former and present students, youth and social and voluntary organisations and members of Samata Sainik Dal (SSD).

The agitators were holding blue flags and placards of different demands. There were eight big banners giving messages to Dr Ambedkar. The participants were also raising slogans ‘PES Ke Samman Mein......Ham Sare Maidan Mein.

Bheem Rath which had a 10-feet high statue of Dr Ambedkar was at the centre of the agitation. The signatures were collected from 8,000 people at Milind Multipurpose High School.

A five-member delegation submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner who assured the delegation of solving the encroachments on PES land. More than 8,000 people participated in the agitation.