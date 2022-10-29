PES College launches new course

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) granted the approval for the course recently. College principal Dr Abhijeet Wadekar claimed that their institute is the first in Marathwada to launch the ‘Mechanical and Automation Engineering’ course.

He said that the new course is the need of the hour and those who complete it, would get a good job. “Students should select the course taking into consideration their bright future,” he added. For details, one may contact department head Dr R G Pungle.