Petition for reimbursement of fees under RTI

Bench notice to Centre, State governments and ZP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Central and State governments and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad following a petition filed by Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya and Little Wonder English School.

The petition seeks reimbursement of 25 percent fees of weaker sections under the Right to Education Act. The schools have been admitting weaker sections under the Act since 2013-14 and have only received a small fraction of the outstanding fees owed to them. During the hearing, adv Sachin Deshmukh representing the institutions said that the Act aims to ensure that weaker sections are not deprived of education by providing fee reimbursement for weaker sections up to class 8 by central and state governments. The next hearing on the petition is scheduled for April 20.