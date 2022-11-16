Petition of Manda Khadse rejected

Aurangabad: Justice Sandeep Marne from Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by Manda Eknath Khadse raising an objection on the nomination papers of BJP MLA (Chalisgaon) in Jalgaon District Cooperative Milk Producers Association elections.

MLA Chavan filed his nomination in the election from Muktainagar Constituency. Manda Khadse had raised an objection with Election Officer about the candidates. Election Returning Officer rejected her petition. So, Manda Khadse filed a petition in the HC bench against the nomination papers of MLA Chavan.

It was argued in the court that one can file a nomination paper anywhere as per the revised cooperative election norms. Hearing the arguments, the court rejected the petition of Manda Khadse. Adv D R Kale represented the Government.