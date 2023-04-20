Petitioner doctors can appear for exam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh ordered the National Board of Examination, New Delhi to permit the petitioner doctors to appear for the DNB PG CET - 2023 examination to be held on April 23 and grant them the hall ticket. The next hearing on the petition will be held on June 19.

According to the details, petitioners doctors Dr Asavari Purohit, Dr Darade and Dr Smruti Singh had submitted a petition through Adv Siddheshwar Thombre. They completed their post-graduate diploma ‘DMRE’ from CPS College, Mumbai. The Central government on January 17, 2017 through a notification had authorized CPS College to run 36 courses. However, the government on February 18, 2018, issued a notification and canceled the permission of 33 courses out of the 36 courses of the college. The petitioners had completed the course during this period.

The petitioners have applied for the DNB post-graduation entrance examination to be held on April 23. The government through a letter stated that the 466 doctors who have cleared the diploma from CPS College between January 17, 2017 and 18 February 2018 will be considered valid. Still, the authority refused to grant hall tickets to the petitioners for the DNB examination.

Adv Nitin Chaudhary appeared for the National Board of Examination and Adv S K Kadam for the Indian Medical Council.