PG 3rd Sem exams to begin on Jan 17

Aurangabad: The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced that the examination of the third semester of all the postgraduate departments would commence on January 17.

It may be noted that the university started conducting the PG winter session of the November-December examination on December 22.

The examinations of the third semester were to commence on January 5, but, were postponed because of some reasons. Bamu announced the schedule of the examination stating that the students' PG third semester would take their papers from January 17.