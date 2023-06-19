PG admissions date extended in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole decided to extend the online registration date up to June 26 for the postgraduate courses in its departments.

The registration process for the PG courses in the city and Dharashiv campuses began on June 5 for the academic year 2023-24 and its last date was June 15. There are 45 departments on the city campus and 10 departments at the Dharashiv sub-centre.

A 22-member admission committee was formed. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, four deans, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, president of the admission committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, PG department deputy registrar Dr I R Manza are working for the admissions.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional list will be displayed on June 30 while the final list will be released on July 1. The spot admission round will be conducted on July 17 for the vacant seats. The classes in the PG departments will start on July 26. Bamu made available information like subjects, available seats, reservations, fees and eligibility on its portal.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the New Education Policy (NEP) is being implemented from the current academic year. “The classes for the second-year students of PG have already begun while the newly admitted candidates will attend classes on July 26. The administration is trying to complete the teaching, examination and result declaration on time,” he added.

Courses available for admissions

PG courses available in the city campus included MA (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Pali and Buddhism, Sanskrit, Women's Studies, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, History, Geography, Foreign Languages, Psychology, Lifelong Learning and Extension), M Sc-(Material Science, Zoology, Electronics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Statistics, Mathematics, Environment, Computer Science, Information Technology and Nano Technology), M Tech and B Tech in Chemical Engineering, B Voc/M Voc- Industrial Automation and Automobile Technology, MBA, MCA, Printing Technology, LLM, M Com, MIB, MFA, MA (MCJ), M Ed, MPEd and M Lib. The courses being offered at Dharashiv Sub-campus are- M Sc-Microbiology, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Materials Science, Mathematics, Water and Land Management, MBA, MA-English, MPA and M Ed.