PG admissions date extended up to Aug 21 for 2nd time

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Thursday extended the admission registration date up to August 21 for the second time.

It may be noted that the PG admission process began in the first week of July but it did not get momentum because of the delay in undergraduate course results.

The result of the UG courses was declared on August 6, so, the last date was given an extension up to August 17. The registration date extended for the second today. Now, graduates can register for PG courses up to August 21. As per the revised schedule, the scrutiny of the application form will be completed by August 22 while the provisional general merit list of eligible candidates will be displayed by August 23.

Candidates can submit grievances if any between August 23 and 26. The final merit list will be displayed on August 29. The counselling round-I for other universities and States candidates will commence on September 1. The counselling round for home university students admissions in the courses of Science and Technology will begin on September 3 while admissions in Humanities and Interdisciplinary and Commerce and Management Science courses will start on September 5.

1st-yr classes to begin on Sept 7

The vacant seats will be displayed on September 7 while the spot admission round will be implemented on September 10. The classes of students who were admitted to first-year PG courses including M A, M Sc, and M Com will commence on September 7.