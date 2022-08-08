PG admissions process gets impetus with UG results' declaration

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The admission process for the postgraduate (PG) courses in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) got impetus with the declaration of undergraduate courses results.

It may be noted that the PG admission process began in the first week of July but, it did not get momentum because of the delay in undergraduate courses admissions. Finally, the Board of Examination and Evaluation of Bamu declared the result of the UG courses on Saturday.

President of the admissions committee of Bamu Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad the admission process got momentum with the declaration of the result.

He said that the last date of admission for university PG courses was extended up to August 17. The registration fee for general group candidates is Rs 200 while for reserved category students, it is Rs 100.

Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that the departments would complete the scrutiny of the online application form by August 20 while the provisional merit list would be released on August 23. Candidates can submit grievances if any between August 23 and 26. The final merit list will be displayed on August 29.

Counselling round for local &other universities candidates

The counselling round-I for other universities and States candidates will commence on September 1. The counselling round for home university students admissions in the courses of Science and Technology will begin on September 3 while admissions in Humanities and Interdisciplinary and Commerce and Management Science courses will start on September 5.

Faculty-wise seats

There are 2,364 seats in the different departments of the city campus including English, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Political Science, Public Administration, History, Geography, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Management Science, Commerce and Library and Information Science.

The faculty-wise number of seats is as follows;

Faculty name--------------------number of students

--Faculty of Science and Technology----837

--Faculty of Commerce and Management Science-240

--Faculty of Humanity----------99

--Faculty of Inter-disciplinary----297