PG admissions to be conducted sans CET in Bamu

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced the schedule for admission to postgraduate courses in 45 departments of the campus.

Students will be able to register for admission through the e-Samarth portal between June 5 and 30. This year too, there will be no Common Entrance Test (CET)' for admission, but admission to postgraduate courses will be based on the merit of the degree.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari ordered the administration to announce the schedule for the admission process at the university campus and Dharashiv sub-campus. The schedule was prepared by the members of the admission committee including Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade. Graduate students will have to register for admission on this website.

The registration fee for the open category will be Rs 200 and for the reserved category candidates, it is Rs 100. After the registration process is completed from June 5 to 30, the registration data will be handed over to the department on July 1.

Students will have to submit documents to the concerned departments by July 5.

The scrutiny of documents will be completed on July 14. The general merit list will be announced on July 17. A two-day period will be given for objections and the revised merit list will be announced on July 21. The selection list is announced on July 22, students will have to confirm their admission between July 23 and 25.

Box

Spot admission on July 31

The second merit list will be displayed on July 26. Students will be given time to confirm admission for the second round from July 28 to 30. Spot admission will be conducted in the departments of the university on July 31.

Out of the total 51 departments of the university, there is a total admission capacity of 2,228 seats of 57 PG courses in 43 departments on the campus. Apart from this, some new courses were approved this year.

Madhav Vagatkar, Deputy Registrar of the Postgraduate Department said that the admissions process for the new courses would be implemented simultaneously.