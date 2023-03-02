PG Con - 2023 to begin today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Indian Endodontic Society will organise ‘PG Con - 2023’ conference at Welcom Hotel Rama International between March 3 and 5. It is for the first time that a dental conference is being organised in Marathwada in such a large scale.

In all, 107 dental colleges and 760 dental surgeons will participate in the conference. The post-graduation students will present around 450 papers and posters. Around 200 students and clinicians will be imparted the training of microscope at a time. Around 50 latest microscopes have been brought from various parts of the country and live dental surgery will be demonstrated through them. The students of the Government Dental College will get the opportunity to be acquainted with the latest technology in this field.

Globally acclaimed dental surgeons Dr Siju Jacob, Dr Filippo Cardinali, Dr Jean Mallet, Dr Josette Camilleri, Dr Abhishek Parolia, Dr V Gopikrishna, Dr Vivek Hegde, Dr Deepak Mehta, Dr Nikhil Bahuguna, Dr Jojo Kotur, Dr Nandini Suresh, Dr Niranjan Watkar, Dr Prashant Bhasin will deliver lectures on various subjects.

The executive body included Dr Dhananjay Ghunawat, Dr Sarvesh Mahajan, Dr Seema Pathak, Dr Leesha Jain, Dr Pradnya Bansode, Dr Sameer Jadhav, Dr Sachin Goyanka, Dr Paresh Jain and Dr Sadashiv Davkar.

Good response to conference

Dr Vivek Hegde said, the conference has been organised by the Indian Endodontic Society. Students, teachers and clinicians will be benefited from it. Dr Dhananjay Ghunawat said the society has always provided a platform for educational and scientific excellence. The response to the conference is overwhelming.