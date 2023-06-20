PG medical exams begin smoothly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The summer session 2023 examinations of medical postgraduate courses being conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHSC) began at all the centres on Tuesday on a smooth note.

The PG students are taking examinations at 33 centres in the State between June 20 and 26.

A total of 3, 281 candidates of M D, M S, DM, MCH, PG Diploma, M Sc-Biochemistry and Microbiology appeared for the examinations.

Controller of examinations Dr Sandeep Kadu said that all the centre chiefs and students were asked to follow the rules and regulations of the examinations. If a student has any problem or grievance can contact the MUHS through the examination centre coordinators or official portal or on phone (landline no 0253-2539251 or 2539252).