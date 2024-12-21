Ph D conferred on Nirupama Patodkar & Rita Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Nirupama Patodkar. She submitted her thesis titled 'Development of a Novel Algorithm for Identification and Classification of Alzheimer's Disease in an Individual Using Magnetic Resonance Imaging Guidance' under the guidance of Dr Prapti Deshmukh. Nirupa is a teaching faculty in Dr G Y Pathrikar Computer and Information Technology College.

Box

Ph D conferred on Rita Patil

Bamu also conferred Ph D on Rita Patil. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Automated Detection of Paediatric Brain Tumors Using Magnetic Resonance Imaging Modalities’ under the guidance of Dr Prapti Deshmukh. Rita Patil also works as a teaching faculty at Dr G Y Pathrikar Computer and Information Technology College.