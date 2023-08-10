Ph D conferred on Pushpa Revgade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arunodaya University has conferred Ph D on Pushpa Revgade in Hotel Management.

She submitted her thesis on "Analysis of Customer Feedback System with Implementation of CRM using ICT and with Consideration of Social Media Mediators" under the guidance of Dr Atul Ramgade, a professor from Dr D Y Patil Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Pune.

She is an Assistant Professor at the Hotel Management Department of MGM University.