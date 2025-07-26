Ph D conferred on Rahim Khan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Rahim Khan in Physical Education.

He submitted his thesis titled 'A Study on the Selected Physical and Motor Fitness Components of Lawn Tennis and Cricket Players of Marathwada Region' under the guidance of Dr Rafiq Mohammad Ejaz Siddiqui, research guide. Rahim is a teaching faculty member in the Sports Department of MGM University.