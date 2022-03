Ph D conferred on Savita in Physical Education

Aurangabad, March 19:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Savita Sahebrao Dabhade in Physical Education.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Aurangabad-Jalna Jillyatil Gramin va Shahri Vidyarthanchya Karak Shamtecha Tulnatmak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Mohd Rafiq Ejaz Siddiqui, research guide and faculty from MSM’s College of Physical Education.