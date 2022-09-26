Ph D conferred on Shashimohan Sirsat

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 08:45 PM 2022-09-26T20:45:10+5:30 2022-09-26T20:45:10+5:30

Aurangabad, Sept 26: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Shashimohan Rajaram Sirsat in Pali ...

Ph D conferred on Shashimohan Sirsat | Ph D conferred on Shashimohan Sirsat

Ph D conferred on Shashimohan Sirsat

Next

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Shashimohan Rajaram Sirsat in Pali and Buddhism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Tathagatani Manav Kalayanasathi Manovishleshantun Kelelya Upay Yojana: Ek Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Manohar Sirsat, research guide and head of the Department of Marathi, Balbhim College, Beed.

Open in app
Tags : Bamu Bamu Aurangabad Ph Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Power of hydrogen Aurangabad aurangabad Department of Marathi Balbhim College