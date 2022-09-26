Ph D conferred on Shashimohan Sirsat

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Shashimohan Rajaram Sirsat in Pali and Buddhism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Tathagatani Manav Kalayanasathi Manovishleshantun Kelelya Upay Yojana: Ek Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Manohar Sirsat, research guide and head of the Department of Marathi, Balbhim College, Beed.