Ph D conferred on Shashimohan Sirsat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 08:45 PM 2022-09-26T20:45:10+5:30 2022-09-26T20:45:10+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 26:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Shashimohan Rajaram Sirsat in Pali and Buddhism.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Tathagatani Manav Kalayanasathi Manovishleshantun Kelelya Upay Yojana: Ek Chikitsak Abhyas' under the guidance of Dr Manohar Sirsat, research guide and head of the Department of Marathi, Balbhim College, Beed.