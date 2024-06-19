Ph D conferred on Shazia
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2024 08:50 PM2024-06-19T20:50:08+5:302024-06-19T20:50:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Shaikh Shazia Farheen in English. She submitted ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Shaikh Shazia Farheen in English. She submitted her thesis under the guidance of research guide. After the viva voce, the university conferred the degree on her.Open in app