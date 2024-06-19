Ph D conferred on Shazia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Shaikh Shazia Farheen in English. She submitted her thesis under the guidance of research guide. After the viva voce, the university conferred the degree on her.

