Ph D conferred on Suranjana Mandal

Aurangabad, Sept 21: The University of Calcutta, West Bengal conferred Ph D (Yech) degree in Polymer Science and Technology on Suranjana Mandal. She is the Head of the Department of Plastic and Polymer Engineering, MIT, Aurangabad.

She completed her Ph D work on ‘Studies on Superabsorbing Polymer Clay Composites’, under the supervision of Dr Debabrata Chakrabarty of the Department of Polymer Science and Technology, University of Calcutta. Director general of MIT, Aurangabad Munish Sharma, trust president Dr Y A Kawade, director and faculty members congratulated her.