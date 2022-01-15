Ph D final merit list declaration process being done at snail’s pace; 50 pc aspirants still waiting

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The process of declaration of Ph D merit list is going at a snail’s pace, causing concern to nearly 50 per cent of aspirants of research within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the provisional general merit list of 5,000 candidates for admission to Ph D in 40 subjects0 was declared last week by the university.

Bamu announced that the final list will be declared on January 12 while clearing all the objections till January 11. It invited objections till January 10. A total of 140 objections were submitted while it cleared nearly 25 while remaining are pending.

It was hoped that the final merit list of all subjects would be declared on January 12. But, it did not happen.

Bamu announced the final and selection merit list of 21 subjects till today. Nearly 50 per cent of candidates are worried over the non-declaration of the remaining subjects list.

When contacted, the director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that list is being delayed because of staff limitation and clearance of objections.

The final and selection merit list of the following subjects was declared, their names are; Environmental Science, Home Science, Geography, Commerce, Microbiology

Dramatics, Public Administration, Business Administration, Statistics, Physical Education, History, Food Technology, Economics, Electronics Engineering, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Marathi, Hindi and Urdu.