Ph D researchers call off agitation after assurance from VC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of researchers who started agitation in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) two days ago called off it on Saturday after the university administration assured them to take the decision in their demands.

The researchers led by students' leader Dr Prakash Ingle were demanding that the decision of biometric attendance should be cancelled and fees for progress reports be reduced. They started the agitation on November 2. The university did not hold any discussions with agitators for two days.

A delegation of agitators met the vice chancellor today. The VC assured the delegation of finding out a solution by November 9.

On this, the researchers called off their agitation. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and deputy registrars met the agitators to call off the agitation. The officers also gave them a letter.