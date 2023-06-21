Pharma wholesaler duped of Rs 13L by Mumbai-based company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police have booked two persons for duping a pharma businesswoman of Rs 13.63 lakh last year. The police have booked Santosh Devarkar and Sagar Koli of Mumbai-based Progenesis Health Care Sales Company.

It may be noted that Madhu Suresh Chordiya (Pride Park in Vedantnagar) runs MDK Pharma Company which sells medicines at wholesale prices. On order, she supplied medicines valuing Rs 7.70 lakh to Devarkar and Koli in October 2022. The duo has assured her of making the payment in two months. Later on, the complainant again supplied medicines to them on November 13 (of Rs 2.44 lakh and Rs 5.27 lakh). The accused returned medicines of Rs 1.79 lakh to her. However, they were delaying to release the remaining payment of Rs 13.63 lakh. She served several reminders to the duo, but they stopped responding to her. Hence Chordiya lodged the police complaint. The duo have been booked and further investigation is on by PSI Uttareshwar Munde.