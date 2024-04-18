Photo exhibition at Deogiri Fort begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The four-day-long photo exhibition of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has been inaugurated at Devgiri Fort in Daulatabad today (World Heritage Day).

The superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat inaugurated the exhibition which has been put on at Bharatmata Temple on Fort campus. It will be open for tourists and visitors from sunrise to sunset till April 21. The exhibition displays photographs of all 75 protected monuments in the jurisdiction of the circle including the six ticketed monuments - Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves (all in Aurangabad district), and Pandav Lena Caves (in Nasik district). These protected monuments are situated in Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Beed, Nanded, Jalna, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule districts.”

The circle staff including assistant superintending archaeologist Prashant Sonone, photographer Vijay Satbhai, assistant archaeologist Nandkishor Vijapuriya, assistant archaeologist Rajneesh Kumar, draughtsman Subhash Pandit, conservation assistant Sanjay Rohankar, and others were present on the occasion.

Joyous moment

Smiles prevailed on the faces of tourists and visitors when they came to know about the free entry at the ASI’s all-ticketed monuments on account of World Heritage Day. They enjoyed exploring a major portion of each monument at their available time. The rush of tourists and visitors was notable at Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, and Bibi ka Maqbara, said the ASI sources.