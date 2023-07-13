Photos with boarding passes to be stopped at Airport

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city air passengers had been complaining of the inconvenience as they had to stand in long queues for taking photos holding boarding passes at the Chikalthana Airport. Lokmat Times on July 7 published news in this regard. Taking cognizance of the news, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) clarified that efforts are being taken to increase the CCTV cameras in the Airport to enhance the security system. Then the outdated system of taking photos with boarding passes at the check-in points will be discarded after discussions with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), security officers, and the concerned persons, said Airport director Sharad Yewale.

The system of taking photos was started at the Airport during the corona crisis in 2019. The central government had issued directives so that the physical contact with the passengers and the security officers should be avoided. However, this system continued at the airport even today. The passengers claimed that such a system does not prevail at any airport in the country.

Considering the demand from the passengers, the AAI officers started taking measures so that the system can be stopped now.

Passengers will not face inconvenience

A system of installing CCTV cameras is going on to strenghten security. The decision to stop the photos will be taken after a discussion with CISF and security officers. Care will be taken that the passengers will not face inconvenience to stand in long queues.

- Sharad Yewale, Airport director.